KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Police are investigating a homicide Sunday evening.
Officers were called to the 8800 block of Crystal Lane just before 7 p.m.
When they arrived on the scene, they located one person that was fatally shot.
There is no suspect information at this time.
If you know anything, you are asked to the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
