KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Yet another truck has hit the Independence Avenue bridge and been torn apart.
The Kansas City Police Department posted pictures on Twitter.
They said, "Happy Monday Kansas City; the Independence Ave bridge feasts again…#undefeated."
The police department did not mention any injuries.
Toward the end of August, KCTV5 reported: "The bridge is one of the most visited spots for emergency responders, as trucks just keep driving into them.
During one week in November 2020, three separate trucks hit the bridge."
Additionally, KCTV5 wrote in January: "Kansas City's Public Works Department has spent thousands of dollars over the years on signage to warn people about the low bridge, and the Kansas City Terminal Railway---which owns the bridge---has spent close to $100,000 over the last decade on repairs and signage."
