KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – KCTV5 News is learning more about the woman who was shot and killed Tuesday while pushing a baby in a stroller. It was the city’s 106th homicide so far this year.

Police are still trying to pinpoint a suspect in this case, but we now know the woman who was murdered outside a 7/11 located at 26th and Van Brunt was 20-year-old Diamon Eichelburger. The child in the stroller was her daughter who was not yet 2-years-old, she was not harmed. But Eichelburger’s family says she was pregnant with another child.

Police were called to the 7/11 around 11:30 Tuesday morning where witnesses said an unknown vehicle pulled up beside the woman and shot her.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas says he’s glad there are federal agents in Kansas City to help the Kansas City Police Department with homicide cases because they are overwhelmed.

“That murderer is somewhere out there today. Somebody knows who did it. Somebody knows perhaps the weapon that was involved in it. We need to do all we can to make sure we prevent tragedies like that one. Unfortunately, in the city we seem to have one significant traffic duty every week. I’d like to see that stuff. That’s why we’re willing to use every resource possible, including working with federal authorities when solicited to make sure that we can actually solve crimes,” Mayor Lucas said.

KCTV5 News spoke with Rosilyn Temple of Kansas City Mothers in Charge. She’s been in contact with Eichelburger’s mother. The family has more family coming into town to help her cope. They’re also urging anyone who might know anything about this crime to call police at 816-474-TIPS.