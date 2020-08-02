KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police have identified the pedestrian that was struck and killed Sunday morning.
Officers were called to the area of 71 Highway northbound past Bannister Road just before 5:30 a.m.
Police said the investigation determined that the victim was standing alongside a vehicle which had become disabled on the right shoulder, repairing a flat tire, and was struck by a northbound GMC SUV.
The victim, identified as 48-year-old Juan A. Sanchez from Kansas City, died at the scene.
Another pedestrian, identified as a 35-year-old man from Kansas City, was also struck and is said to be in serious condition at an area hospital.
The driver stopped and cooperated with the investigation. He was released PFI.
