KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police have identified the victim that was stabbed on July 31, then died.
Officers were called to an apartment complex in the 3200 Block of Linwood just after 8 a.m. for a disturbance in front of one of the buildings.
Once they arrived at the location, they located a victim, who has been identified as 63-year-old Larry Dickerson, had been stabbed.
Witnesses saw Dickerson, and the suspect, an unknown male, involved in a physical altercation at that location. They saw the suspect stab Dickerson and then run from the scene westbound.
Authorities transported Dickerson to the hospital in critical condition. On August 2, police said Dickerson died at the hospital as a result of his injuries.
Police say Dickerson lived and worked at the apartment complex as a maintenance employee.
If anyone was in the area on the morning of the 31st or has any information in this case, they are asked to contact the Homicide Unit directly at 816-234-5043, or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.
There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.