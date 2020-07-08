KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating a homicide that occurred late Sunday night.
Officers were called to the 6200 block of East 16th Terrace for a reported shooting just before 10:45 p.m.
When they arrived at the location, they located an unresponsive male who had been apparently shot. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.
That man has been identified as 24-year-old Michael A. Parks.
Detectives are speaking with witnesses and gathering any evidence to help determine what led up to this fatal shooting.
There is no suspect information at this time.
