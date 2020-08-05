KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police have identified a man that was shot over the weekend and died Tuesday.
Officers were called to 12th and Lawndale just before 9:30 p.m. for a shooting call.
When they arrived at the location, they located 33-year-old Michael W Brown who had been shot. He was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Witnesses told officers the shooting occurred in front of the residence there near a vehicle. Crime Scene investigators responded and processed the scene.
On Tuesday August 4, police said Brown died from his injuries.
If anyone has any information in this case, you are asked to contact the Homicide Unit directly or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 474-TIPS.
A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to an arrest in this case.
