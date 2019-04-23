KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police in Kansas City had asked for the public’s help in locating a missing 61-year-old that was in need of medical treatment.
Officers say Robert S. Gregory was last seen on April 15 near Linwood and Hardesty.
According to the KCPD, Gregory checked himself out of the hospital against medical advice while still needing treatment.
He is described as a white man standing 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 220 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
The Kansas City Police Department said a few hours later that Gregory has been located and is safe and receiving medical care.
Good news update! Mr. Gregory has been located. He is safe and receiving medical care.— Kansas City Police (@kcpolice) April 23, 2019
