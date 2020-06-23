KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - The Kansas City police detective charged in the death of Cameron Lamb faced a judge for the first time Tuesday afternoon. Lamb died in December after being shot in his pickup truck. But charges were not brought in his death until last week.

The initial hearing was at the Jackson County Circuit Court Building. It was held via video conference but KCTV5 News was able to sit in the courtroom to listen in.

Eric DeValkenaere is currently out on bond. He and his attorney, Molly Hastings, appeared in front of a judge on a video call for an initial appearance.

DeValkenaere’s attorney agreed to move forward with his formal arraignment Tuesday as well. She entered a not guilty plea on DeValkenaere’s behalf to both involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action charges.

DeValkenaere is accused of recklessly causing the death of Lamb by shooting him in December of last year.

The Kansas City police detective’s next court date is July 30th.

Lamb’s family asked that KCTV5 News reach out to their attorney for a statement following Tuesday’s hearing. We haven’t heard back yet, but Lamb’s mother did speak-out after charges were announced last Thursday.

“While the indictments are a step in the right direction, state law makes it difficult to hold these officers fully accountable. We are now eagerly anticipating federal investigation and criminal charges that were promised by President Trump and Attorney General Barr at our meeting,” Lamb’s mother Laurie Bey said.