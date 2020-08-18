KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – An investigation started by Kansas City police after someone found a body decomposing in a wooded area is now being considered as a homicide by detectives.
Officers responded to a call in the 5800 block of Prospect Avenue on the morning of August 10. When they arrived, the officers found the decomposing body in the backyard of the resident who called in the report.
Investigators have not said why they are now considering this death a homicide. With this case, Kansas City police say there has now been 124 homicides in Kansas City for 2020.
Officials said they still have not identified the victim in this case and that the investigation is ongoing.
