KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Kansas City police have two investigations going, one for the crash that happened near 23rd Street and Lawn Avenue and left a father of two children dead, the other for the armed robbery that led to the police chase.
Neighbors near 23rd Street and Lawn Avenue weren’t shocked by the crash that happened just after 11 Monday night.
Lisa Juarez who lives on Lawn Avenue usually gets home from work around 10 p.m.
“I come out here to relax and I hear sirens and shooting and people driving really, really fast,” Juarez said.
She was inside Monday night when she heard cars colliding knocking down a fence.
She documented what unfolded on a Facebook live video of a white car that was t-boned by another grey vehicle. The driver of the white car was not moving.
“He wasn’t moving at all and they sealed it up with yellow tape. That’s when we knew he was dead,” Juarez said.
Juarez also saw police making an arrest. Police say the ordeal started only a block away near 23rd and Lister. They spotted a vehicle that was stolen in an armed robbery earlier in the evening. The car fled from police running a stop sign at Lawn Avenue and hitting the white car.
“We pursue vehicles if they are associated with what’s called a violent felony. So an armed robbery, somebody threatening somebody with a weapon would be considered a violent felony and so that would fit our pursuit policy. A stolen vehicle loan would not be a pursuit but when it’s involved in a violent felony or taken in a billet felony, then it absolutely would qualify,” KCPD Sergeant Jake Becchina said.
52-year-old Ricky Donaldson died at the scene. Donaldson had a son who just graduated high school, an adult daughter and a grandchild.
Juarez says the crash was the third one on the block of 23rd Street this summer including one where a stone wall remains crumbled.
“It’s scary. It’s really scary. I would rather not risk having my daughters play on these streets anyway. Because drivers drive really fast this way too,” Juarez said.
Police say there were three men in the suspect vehicle who were also taken to the hospital following the crash. They will likely face manslaughter charges in addition to the eluding police and armed robbery charges.
It’s unclear how fast the car was going, everything is still under investigation.
