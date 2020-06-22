KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Two people were injured following a high-speed Kansas City police chase and crash Monday afternoon.
The chase ended shortly after 1:45 p.m. on southbound Interstate 435 just past Blue Parkway.
Police were chasing a black colored Yukon SUV when it rolled over and one person was ejected from the vehicle.
Kansas City firefighters used a stokes basket to rescue that person.
Although the chase ended while on the highway, the pursuit went through several east side neighborhoods.
Police note that at one time, the SUV was travelling over 70 miles per hour near the intersection of East 45th Street and Cleveland Avenue.
