KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – One person was injured following a high-speed Kansas City police chase and crash Monday afternoon.
The chase ended shortly after 1:45 p.m. on southbound Interstate 435 between 350 Highway and Gregory.
According to police, the investigation determined that officers were working a large crime scene at Linwood and Kensington, when a GMC Yukon drove eastbound past traffic control and through the scene, nearly striking officers.
When an attempt was made to stop the vehicle, the driver refused to pull over. A pursuit was initiated because the driver appeared to be impaired.
The pursuit led on to I-435 southbound, where the driver lost control and the vehicle left the roadway, crashing in heavy brush.
The driver was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A passenger in the vehicle was not injured.
Impairment of the driver is under investigation at this time.
