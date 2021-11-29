KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- After meeting early Monday morning, the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners sent out a statement listing several points of clarification on the retirement of embattled Police Chief Rick Smith.
The chief had met last week with Mayor Quinton Lucas and the chair of the Police Board, reaching an agreement on Smith's retirement mere days after a KCPD detective was convicted of involuntarily manslaughter in the controversial shooting of a Black man.
That agreement included that Smith's last day on the job would be next April 22, with his salary being paid through next August.
The Police Board held a closed door virtual meeting on Monday morning that they would only say regarded "personnel" matters. After that meeting, the board released a statement with the following points:
The Board never had a vote to terminate Chief Smith.
Chief Smith has long planned to retire after approximately five years as Chief, culminating his 35 years of loyal service to the Department.
Chief Smith will stay at least through the current budget process.
Chief Smith remains in good standing with the Board of Police Commissioners.
No further information will be provided at this time.
The Board of Police Commissioners.
