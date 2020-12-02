EoQ0ftGXIAchUpq.jpg

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Kansas City police are attempting to identify a woman who they believe is the victim of a scam.

Police said since November 24th, she has purchased $60,000 worth of gift cards from Target stores located at 152 Highway & Church Road and I-35 & Chouteau.

A photo of the vehicle she drives is below.

EoQ0jK1W4As9P7B.jpg

She is said to be in her mid-70’s, 5'4-5'5 and around 150-160 pounds.

Police said she transfers the money from the gift cards immediately after the purchase.

If you recognize her, you are asked to call Sgt. Hanriot in the Economic Crimes Unit at 816-914-6332.

