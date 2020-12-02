KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Kansas City police are attempting to identify a woman who they believe is the victim of a scam.
Police said since November 24th, she has purchased $60,000 worth of gift cards from Target stores located at 152 Highway & Church Road and I-35 & Chouteau.
We're trying to ID this woman, who we believe is the victim of a scam. Since Nov. 24, she's purchased $60K worth of gift cards from Target stores at 152 Hwy & Church Rd. and I-35 & Chouteau. She drives this vehicle. She's mid-70s, 5'4-5'5, 150-160 lbs. pic.twitter.com/VLiMMru4fm— kcpolice (@kcpolice) December 2, 2020
A photo of the vehicle she drives is below.
She is said to be in her mid-70’s, 5'4-5'5 and around 150-160 pounds.
Police said she transfers the money from the gift cards immediately after the purchase.
If you recognize her, you are asked to call Sgt. Hanriot in the Economic Crimes Unit at 816-914-6332.
