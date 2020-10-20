KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Kansas City police are looking for a missing woman.
42-year-old Tammora Reynolds is described as being 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 180 pounds, with brown and dyed purple hair and brown eyes.
Police say Reynolds was last seen on Oct. 18th at 8 p.m. in the area of 100th Street/Tullis Avenue, Kansas City, Missouri.
Reynolds drives a blue 2013 Hyundai Sonata, KS license 135MVG.
If located, call 911 or notify the KCPD Missing Person’s Unit at 816-234-5136.
