KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing and endangered man.
29-year-old Joseph Roberts is described as having brown hair, hazel eyes, 6 feet, 5 inches tall, 350 pounds wearing a black hoodie, red shirt, blue jeans and brown boots.
Roberts escaped from the St. Luke’s Hospital Plaza location near 44th and Wornall Road in Kansas City, Missouri, where he was being held for psychiatric evaluation.
Roberts should be considered dangerous and anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911 immediately, or the KCPD Missing Persons Section at 816-234-5136.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.