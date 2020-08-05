KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect from a robbery.
The robbery occurred on August 1, around 8:25 a.m. at PH Coffee located at 2200 Lexington.
Police say the suspect entered the business and threatened the staff with a gun and took money from the business.
If anyone recognizes the male in the photo, they are asked to contact the robbery unit at
234-5230 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 474-TIPS.
