KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect from a robbery.

The robbery occurred on August 1, around 8:25 a.m. at PH Coffee located at 2200 Lexington.

Police say the suspect entered the business and threatened the staff with a gun and took money from the business.

If anyone recognizes the male in the photo, they are asked to contact the robbery unit at

234-5230 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 474-TIPS.

