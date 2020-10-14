KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Kansas City police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating persons of interest and their vehicle from a homicide that occurred on August 27th.

The homicide of 41-year-old Patrick Hicks happened around 7:50 p.m. in the 4600 block of Prospect Avenue.

Police say men in a black Chrysler fired multiple shots at him after a minor crash in the entrance to a gas station. The front passenger window of the Chrysler would have been shot out following the incident.

The victim's family asked police to blur out his vehicle. If you have any information on the suspects, please call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).