KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing and endangered teenager.
15-year-old Mia Sharp is described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 135 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.
Police say Sharp was last seen leaving Niles Group Home on Oct. 17th between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. in the area of 23rd and Brooklyn in Kansas City, Missouri.
She was last known to be wearing a pair of black sweatpants, a black and blue hoodie and a pair of black Nike slides. It is possible she has changed her clothes and her hairstyle.
Sharp has some health issues that requires immediate medical attention. Sharp’s family is very concerned for her well-being.
If located, call 911 or notify the KCPD Missing Person’s Unit at 816-234-5136.
