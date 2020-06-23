KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects in the looting of a Plaza jewelry store.

It happened the night of May 30th, the first night of large protests in Kansas City over the death of George Floyd.

More than two dozen people are seen entering the store, knocking over display cases and grabbing items. One man is seen carrying a gun.

These are these are the suspects in the looting of a Plaza jewelry store the night of May 30. Call 816-474-TIPS (8477) if you have info on who they are. pic.twitter.com/UVozvvrYar — kcpolice (@kcpolice) June 23, 2020

If you have any information on who these people are, you are asked to called the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.