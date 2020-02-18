KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are looking for two men after a stolen vehicle investigation Tuesday afternoon.
Authorities told KCTV5 News that a potential stolen vehicle investigation started around 2. That ended with two men getting out of the potential stolen vehicle and running in the area of East 56th and Park.
Kansas City, Missouri police are still in the area looking for the men.
There have been no reports of injuries in this chase.
