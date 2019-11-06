KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – One woman and her dog have died after they were struck by a vehicle Wednesday evening.
Police were called to the area of Blue Parkway and Blue Ridge Cutoff just before 6:15.
Authorities said a woman in her 50s was walking her dog when they were struck by a vehicle.
Sargent Deb Randol with the Kansas City Police Department said the woman was wearing all black clothing and she ran across the highway. She made it through one lane, but the person in the left lane could not stop in time.
The couple in the car that hit her were a pastor and his wife and they were on their way to church. They and several other witnesses stopped and are talking with police.
