KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating a shooting where one person has died.
Officers were called to E 29th Street and Park Avenue just after 10:30 p.m.
The Kansas City Police Dispatch confirmed to KCTV5 News that one victim has died due to the shooting.
There is no suspect information at this time.
