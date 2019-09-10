KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating a double shooting.
Officers were called to the area of 78th and Blue Ridge Boulevard on a shooting call around 3:15 p.m.
Officials with the Kansas City Police Department told KCTV5 News that the two victims were in a black Ford Mustang when they were shot in the area of 79th and Blue Ridge Boulevard.
They said that the passenger has died, and one person has life-threatening injuries.
"It’s concerning. We can’t have individuals out here in the streets that are doing this because when those bullets are fired, they don’t stop until they hit a target and it’s not always their intended target," Captain Tim Hernandez, with the Kansas City Police Department said.
This is the 105th homicide this year for Kansas City.
On Wednesday, police said that the other victim has now died. They identified the passenger as 21-year-old Jalen Stevens and the second victim as 20-year-old Makih Briggs.
