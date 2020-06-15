KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - The group of activists, community leaders, as well as various officers from KCPD marched together Monday night. They ended at 47th and Woodland at Martin Luther King Jr. Park where they then had a rally. Organizers say it was to represent the value of black lives.
Event organizer Pat Clarke says the march was to raise awareness about the crime taking place in the Kansas City community.
“This march is called, “black lives matter, but to who?” Clarke questioned. “When you talk about black lives matter, who do they matter to when I’ve got a black man killing a black man.”
So far there have been 82 homicides in Kansas City. That’s compared to 60 at this time last year, and 53 at this time in 2018.
“If we can’t focus on our community, then we can’t continue to focus on what’s going on outside,” march attendee Felicia McDaniel said.
“Not only is the black lives matter movement needed. But I think that even in African American communities we need to value each other as well,” march attendee Marcellus Casey said.
An issue they say needs more than just police to be solved.
“We need surviving shooting victims to cooperate, we need people to report when there’s a feud so we can prevent a shooting from happening,” Kansas City Police Chief Rick Smith said.
“I would say go back to systematics and just breaking down some of those barriers when it comes to education, how much money schools are getting, when it comes to what our funding is going toward,” McDaniel said.
There were probably over 100 people who attended the march. Though, this was scheduled for Monday, it’s a conversation they hope many will continue having.
