KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Moving every dog and cat inside a Kansas City animal shelter is no small task, but soon KC Pet Project will do just that once they move into their new location.
So, they are trying to get hundreds of dogs and cats home for the holidays.
KC Pet Project will soon announce their official moving date, but until then they are highlighting a program designed to get dogs out of their old shelter and into permanent homes.
Somehow, a camera-loving dog named Tatum has not found a home. For 129 days, she’s lived in a shelter.
For many dogs, living there is stressful. Some call it shelter shock.
“It's loud,” said Tori Fugate, Chief Communications Officer for KC Pet Project. “Their kennels are stacked on top of each other. They are facing each other.”
“Listening to 150 other dogs bark all the time,” noted Rose Roberts a volunteer.
Volunteers like Kelsey Nelson and Roberts are giving these dogs a break from the stress through the “Dog Day Out” program.
“I think the coolest part is you can physically see them decompress,” Roberts said. “You will take a dog that is pretty ornery and riled up at the shelter and put them the back your car, and they melt in your backseat.”
Volunteers believe often wonderful pets are overlooked because adopters see stress instead of a dogs’ true personality.
“They get only a few seconds to give you a glimpse of who they are, and you are not going to see this version of them in the shelter,” Nelson said. “Just to feel that love is really important for them.”
“When they see a dog behind bars, unfortunately it's harder to make that emotional connection,” Roberts said.
The volunteers share photos and videos of their “Dog Day Out” on social media, which has led to more adoptions. As KC Pet Project prepares to move out of their old outdated shelter to a brand new facility, they need more volunteers for “Dog Day Out” to help find the dogs homes.
“We are going to be doing a huge effort from now until Christmas to try and move as many animals as we can out of the shelter into adopted homes or foster homes, so that way we don’t have as many animals that need to move over,” Fugate said.
Volunteering for a “Dog Day Out” is simple. Click here for more information.
