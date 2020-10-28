KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A KC Pet Project van was involved in a hit-and-run Wednesday while transporting dogs.
A KC Pet Project spokeswoman told KCTV5 News that an employee was driving their van on 71 Highway and 59th Street around 1 p.m. when another driver ran a red light and slammed into the van then took off.
The van was transporting seven dogs to the Zona Rosa Adoption Center.
The spokeswoman said the employee and all dogs were not injured.
If you were in the area at the time and saw the hit-and-run, you are asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
