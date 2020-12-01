KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Animal Control Services in Kansas City are no longer the responsibility of city employees. KC Pet Project officially took over the duties starting Tuesday.
“Today just adds another layer of our organization,” said KC Pet Project Chief Communications Officer Tori Fugate.
Since 2012 KC Pet Project has been sheltering animals for the city. In 2018, when Kansas City asked for someone to take over Animal Control, they were the only group willing to do it.
“Our phones started ringing at 7 a.m. this morning,” said Fugate.
In a new, separate contract KC Pet Project is getting more than $2 million a year to staff Animal Control.
Here’s the pay progression information from the city:
The contract pays KCPP $1,016,518 through the end of the current fiscal year, April 30, 2021. Three additional one-year renewals would be paid at the following rates:
- Year 2 at $2,186,370
- Year 3 at $2,230,097
- Year 4 at $2,274,699
“Well, they seem like they do a really good job taking care of the pets here, so it seems like it will be a great transition for them to take over,” said Kansas City resident Caitlin Sinett.
The organization has 16 new officers. None were retained from the city’s operation.
“They care so much about this community and they are ready to go out and just work with everyone to help people problem solve, to help people with resources,” Fugate said. “To help all the pets and people of Kansas City, Missouri.”
If you’re a resident wanting to call Animal Control, not much has changed. You should call 311 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. if you have any concerns. On weekends or after hours you can call (816) 683-1383.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.