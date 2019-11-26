KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Animal cruelty is now a federal crime. President Trump signed a bi-partisan bill into law Monday surrounded by animal rights advocates. Right now, KC Pet Project is seeing more animal cruelty cases than ever. They’re not sure just how much that new federal law will help the situation locally.
Meet Rocky the pit bull.
“He came in this week. Actually, to our emergency partner overnight and they believe he was stabbed with a machete,” Tori Fugate, Communications Director with KC Pet project said.
He’s just one abused animal of hundreds KC Pet Project sees each year.
“Just in the past week we’ve had three dogs that have been stabbed. We had a dog that was beat with a baseball bat. We’ve had dogs come in deceased, killed by someone and that’s just in the past week,” Fugate said.
Bruno the German shepherd mix is another stabbed dog in their care.
“We believe that there is a direct correlation between the rise in violence that we’re seeing in Kansas City as a whole and the rise in violence against animals,” Fugate said.
President Trump signed a bi-partisan bill making animal cruelty a federal crime with penalties of up to seven years in prison.
“I think that this bill is a great first start,” Fugate said.
Fugate said it’s unlikely a lot of animal cruelty cases in Kansas City will make it to a federal court. It’s rare for a case to make to the state level where animal abuse can be a class A misdemeanor or class E felony. Animal control investigates abuse against pets, not police.
So far this year, 626 cases involving some kind of animal cruelty have been referred to the city’s municipal court where punishment ranges from up to 180 days in jail and or a fine of up to $1,000.
“There really does need to be a hard look at what is happening to animals in Kansas City and is there anything that can be done on the citywide level,” Fugate said.
KC Pet Project is working on a contract with the city to take over animal control. They say when that happens there will be a new initiative to combat animal cruelty in the city.
