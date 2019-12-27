KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Friday was a big day for KC Pet Project as they move into their new $26 million home.
It’s located at Gregory Boulevard and Elmwood in Swope Park, and is the first animal shelter built from the ground up for pets. It sits near the KC Zoo and Starlight Theatre.
Officials there say this new building will be a game changer.
The new facility will give them 5,400 square feet of space. It includes a vet clinic, education pavilion, and a café. It will also include a retail pet supply store.
It’s said to be the third largest no-kill, open-admission animal shelter in the United States.
On April 4, 2017, Kansas City voters approved a $50 million GO Bond. Part of that money was used to replace the decades-old KC Pet Project animal shelter over on Raytown Road.
The city council also voted to turn animal control operations over to the KC Pet Project. So, they to have offices in this building.
“We’re so excited for what the future holds for this campus,” said Tori Fugate, Chief Communications Officer for KC Pet Project. “We couldn’t have done it without the support of both the public and the private sector.”
Workers began moving all of the dogs over on Friday. On Saturday, they said they’ll move all of the cats. However, they also said all the forecasted rain we may get could hamper that.
Either way, Fugate said they’ll be open for business at the new location on New Year’s Day.
