KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- As youth sports start their summer season, one area organization is crying foul over the condition of the public park they use.
Jim Tuso is the facility director at KC Athlete Training, where this week 200 kids are learning football skills at Heim Electric Park in the East Bottoms.
“We’ve had issues of getting the park mowed in a timely manner,” Tuso said.
So, parents have chipped in to get it done themselves.
“Parents donate their time, product and effort to come down here just to make sure kids have somewhere safe to go,” said James McMullen, a coach for the football camp and the parent of a former participant.
The grass isn’t their only gripe.
“One of the things we’ve battled with is getting the trash emptied in a timely manner,” Tuso added.
Complaints have come at Kessler Park in the Northeast too. The publisher of community newspaper Northeast News published photos he said he took Wednesday morning showing trash cans overflowing. That’s two days after the normal trash pickup day.
When KCTV5 arrived Wednesday afternoon, city crews had emptied the trash cans and were picking up loose trash in the grass and surrounding area.
“This season has been a perfect storm for parks departments,” said KC Parks Deputy Director Roosevelt Lyons.
Lyons said Heim Electric Park is typically mowed by a contractor. That contractor defaulted this year, he said, so city crews are trying to pick up the slack. But Lyons said their normal maintenance staff of 200 is down to barely more than 100, with most vacant positions the low-level ones that do mowing and trash collection. In addition, he said, more people have been using the parks than before the pandemic. That’s led to more trash.
He said they typically collect trash on Fridays before the weekend crowds then again on Mondays. He said he’s aware of the problem, and they are working on adding more pickups during the weekends along with other solutions.
“Restructuring some of our staff and our workload and how we do some of those tasks to work a little smarter but also just bodies. We need more bodies in the door,” Lyons said.
Staff at KC Athlete Training, meanwhile, contend the maintenance shortfall has been an issue since before the pandemic.
