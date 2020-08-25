KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Kansas City, Missouri Parks and Recreation board is considering honoring Martin Luther King Jr by renaming a compilation of thoroughfares.
The Southern Christian Leadership Conference of Greater Kansas City made a formal recommendation Tuesday to the Kansas City, Missouri Board of Parks and Recreation Commissioners to rename the major compilation of thoroughfares now known as Blue Parkway starting at 55th Street, Swope Parkway and Volker Boulevard to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
“Under the City of Kansas City Charter, Article X next steps will be:
After the Board agrees upon a name, public notice of the recommended name will occur twice during a thirty (30) day period. Citizen comments and recommendations must be made in writing to the Director and must be postmarked within the thirty (30) day public-notice period or provided in testimony before the Board during the same thirty (30) day period. After the thirty (30) day public notice period, the Director may request the Board consider a resolution supporting the naming or renaming of the Parks Asset,” a release said.
Two public hearings will be scheduled, and you can find all the information on the KC parks website.
