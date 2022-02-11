KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) – The Porter House KC located in the 18th and Vine District offers programs to give minority business owners support they need.
While the Porter House KC is only about 5 years old, co-founders Daniel Smith and Charon Thompson are strengthening Kansas City’s small business ecosystem, especially in the urban core.
“We’re helping out our community and we’re actually giving back to the community that I think deserves it,” Thompson said.
The non-profit focuses heavily on moderate to low income businesses and entrepreneurs. They offer a 12-week mentorship program that teaches skills from legal services to banking. The Porter House KC also has a 15-week small business cohort.
In addition, they recently launched the Alchemy Sandbox Program. Throughout the year, 20 businesses will be given up to $5,000 in grants to directly support them with equipment costs, rental assistance, or general needs.
Those who participate must be based in Kansas City. Part of the application process will include pitching the business to a selection committee.
Smith and Thompson both say they want to support the community that shaped them and they’re pushing the envelope so that more success can be seen in urban communities.
“We want to keep pressing the issue and make sure we support the entrepreneurs that come from the same spaces we come from,” said Smith.
Some alumni of the Porter House KC become mentors of the program themselves.
TJ Roberts is the owner of Kinship Café in KCK. He went through Porter House KC mentorship and is now helping others.
Kinship Café opened in late 2021 and serves as a specialty coffee shop by day before becoming a resource center at night.
They offer things like meditation and empowerment events. Kinship Café also serves as a place that supports other Black-owned businesses.
For Roberts, he said the most important lesson he learned from Porter House KC was the importance of authenticity.
He adds that he wants to take what he’s learned and build that same kind of support across the state line.
“It’s really like special and it’s kind of like. If we can be like 10 percent of a resource to what Porter House KC is to the Missouri side to over here in Kansas, I’ll say my job is done,” said Roberts.
You can learn more about Kinship Café here.
