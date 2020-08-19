KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A big event coming to Kansas City this weekend has angered the mayor and worried health officials about whether it will be safe in light of COVID-19, and now it’s made national headlines.
The event is a youth wrestling tournament schedule to start Friday morning at Hy-Vee arena with kids from across the nation and as many as 2,500 spectators.
Unable to stop it in advance, Kansas City Missouri Health Department staff plan to be there in person and shut it down if anyone breaks the rules.
The Big 12 Tournament at the then-Sprint Center was the last time a large number of people from out of state gathered in KC for a sporting event. It was at the start of the pandemic and was canceled after the first night.
The idea of people now surging into Hy-Vee Arena has city leaders, like health department director Dr. Rex Archer, concerned.
“There is the exposure of the kids on the mat. That does concern me quite a bit,” he told KCTV5 News.
A spokeswoman for Mayor Quinto Lucas said he wasn’t available to speak on camera but sent a strongly word statement.
“We do not believe this tournament complies with the spirit and letter of Mayor Lucas’s emergency order.”
Competitors at the upcoming event will be in close contact without masks while on the mat, which, the spokesperson said, is a violation of the mayor’s order mask and distance rules if they’re 18 or over.
The language in the order doesn’t get specific about athletes, so some say that’s up for interpretation. Archer says that as long as the audience stays masked up, it’s not a violation, but he’s still wary.
“There’s technicality issues within the order and then there’s what makes common sense,” he explained.
The organizers of the Rocky Mountain Nationals, based in Colorado, didn’t return inquiries made by KCTV5 News, but their website lists a host of precautions, including a spectator limit of 2,500, temperature checks to get in, hand wipes and sanitizer at every mat side and masks for referees and for competitors when not competing.
Calls by KCTv5 News to Hy-Vee Arena to get feedback on the tournament have not yet be answered, either.
Archer sympathized with the event organizers, saying the group planned the event long before the mask order, but his staff will be here, too.
“If we find the crowds aren’t complying and we have to shut it down, we will shut it down,” he said.
When asked who would be monitoring compliance, health department officials said arena and tournament staff will be the main mask enforcers, but the health department enforcement team will also be doing spot checks throughout the weekend.
