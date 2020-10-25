KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Kansas City officials say they are prepared for the first anticipated snowfall of the season.

A Kansas City, Missouri, Public Works spokeswoman said they are monitoring the forecast and as of right now, they will have a bridge frost crew reporting Monday morning to treat bridge surfaces.

“We will be monitoring the forecast closely and will respond with additional salting and plowing as needed if snow accumulates,” she continued.

The public works department says they have been checking equipment such as trucks, salt spreaders and plows for a couple weeks. They also had 30,000 tons of salt already delivered to their salt domes and crews have been practicing plow routes.

“Our crews have been preparing the last several weeks checking equipment, cleaning plows, and starting to practice routes,” Acting Public Works Director Ralph Davis said. “Our trucks are ready, our salt domes are full and our team is prepared for the weather headed our way tomorrow and the rest of the winter season.”

SNOW UPDATE: So far this year, 96% of the 9,293 potholes reported to @KCMO311 have been filled—plus hundreds more—to preserve our roads.@KCMO has 30,000 tons of salt in its salt domes and our snow plows are ready to roll.@AlenaKCTV5 tells us what to expect tomorrow 🌨️ pic.twitter.com/QvelQ1tCs2 — Mayor Quinton Lucas (@MayorLucasKC) October 25, 2020

“I want to thank, in advance, the hard-working men and women in multiple departments who share snow duties every winter,” Interim City Manager Earnest Rouse said. “Our team works together to tackle everything from frost on bridges to major blizzards, and we are ready to roll as snow season kicks off.”

The public works department encourages residents to plan ahead for the morning commute and to take extra caution, go slow and watch for crews treating the roads.

