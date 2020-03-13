KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A man suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot by a Kansas City officer Thursday night after a confrontation during a traffic stop.
An officer tried to pull a vehicle over near 51st Street and Prospect Avenue around 11:15 a.m. for an alleged traffic violation. Police said the driver did not immediately pull over, but did eventually pull into an alley.
Once the car was parked, the driver and a passenger ran from the vehicle, according to the Kansas City Police Department. The officer gave chase and caught up with one of the men around 52nd Street. It was there where the man confronted the officer "while raising his arm up in a motion toward the officer as though he had a weapon," according to a police statement.
Police said the officer gave the man multiple commands the drop the weapon. When the man didn't comply, the officer shot him, then started rendering first aid while calling emergency medical services, police said.
The man was transported to a local hospital, where he is being treated for life-threatening injuries.
