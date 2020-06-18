The family of a Kansas City man shot and killed by police one week ago is demanding answers. Police were called to the area of 35th and college for a disturbance between two vehicles. The police helicopter had eyes on two vehicles involved and led police on foot to a home on 41st Street. That’s where 26-year-old Cameron Lamb was shot and killed. His family has hired a high-profile civil rights attorney to represent them. Police said he’s been spreading false information on social media.