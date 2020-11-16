KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A 33-year-old North Kansas City man has been charged in connection with the shooting of a 9-year-old on Friday evening, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced Monday.

Steven G. Abernathy Jr. faces unlawful use of a weapon, first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action charges.

According to court documents, the defendant knowingly shot multiple times at a vehicle occupied by two adults and two children, ages one and nine. The older child was struck by gun fire in the lower back.

The shooting began near V's Italiano Ristorante on 40 Highway in Independence and proceeded eastward along 40 Highway toward Sterling Avenue police said.

Witnesses told police that an associate of the defendant's had been involved in a dispute earlier with the victim's family. On Friday night, the defendant and his associates were in a vehicle near a QuikTrip on 40 Highway when they encountered the victims' family.

The defendant's associates began to follow the victims' vehicle and shots were fired. The 9 -year-old suffered injuries to her colon and pelvis, police concluded.

Prosecutors requested a $100,000 bond.