KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A tweet to Colin Kaepernick is getting a lot of buzz Wednesday and the man who sent it is from Kansas City.
When Colin Kaepernick took a knee in September of 2016, it hit 23-year-old Graham Naudet the same way it hit so many other men and women serving in our military.
“I felt disrespected because I felt like he didn’t respect me. He didn’t respect me and what I was serving for. I felt like he didn’t respect or support the people I was serving with,” said Naudet.
Naudet enlisted in the Navy in 2014 and served for three years leaving early when his son became critically ill with meningitis. The father of three says his anger continued for some time until he says he started thinking about his own children.
Naudet’s wife is half African American and he says over the last few years, he’s noticed far too many incidents of racism in our country.
“I just realized, hey there’s a lot of messed up things going on in this country and he has every right to do that to protest what’s going on in our country,” said Naudet.
He says he’s been watching Kaepernick.
“He’s been quiet on camera and on social media, but if you look at what he’s been doing, the guys making a difference and I think that’s great,” said Naudet.
So when Kaepernick tweeted that the NFL had reached out, Naudet did the same.
Good luck, I hated you for awhile, I was blind, but I see what you mean and I served for what you stand for. God Bless brotha. You deserve a spot.— Graham N. (@graham_N12) November 13, 2019
That tweet has thousands of likes and he says if his change of heart changes any other hearts, all the better.
“It just makes me happy that I can make somebody feel better about where things are going. It doesn’t just take me, it takes a lot of people,” said Naudet.
