KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — Federal investigators spent the day Monday at the scene of Sunday’s helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven other people, looking for any clues that could explain why the chopper slammed into a hillside in foggy weather.
As the investigation goes on, makeshift memorials are growing at the Staples Center where Kobe played his entire career for the Lakers.
Kansas City native Clay Johnson played two season for the Lakers in the early 1980s, winning a championship with the team in 1982.
Johnson told KCTV5 News he didn’t believe it when he first found out Bryant died Sunday, saying his body immediately went weak. He said when he learned Kobe was with his 13-year-old daughter, it was another punch to the gut.
“When I heard about it I was with my daughter. It just touches you,” he explained.
Johnson said the Laker organization is like family and Kobe was like a little brother. He recalls the first time he met him during a crowded Lakers camp.
“Kobe made his way over to where I was sitting amongst the whole crowd, he shook my hand and I told him my name is Clay. He said, ‘I know who you are, you’re Mr. Johnson,’ I looked like Mr. Johnson and he said, ‘you paved the way for me,’ and my heart just dropped and from that day on, I was like a big Kobe fan,” Johnson said.
Monday evening the team announced via Twitter that it was postponing the game schedule Tuesday against the Clippers.
January 27, 2020
He says Kobe was bigger than basketball and his legacy is unexplainable.
“You can’t even explain it. I got calls from people, former teammates, former people I played with in the NBA and we got on the phone we didn’t say a word. We were like aw man, for 15 minutes back and forth, aw man, aw man and we just got off the phone without saying a word," he said. "There was just nothing to say, just no words to explain how you feel right now."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.