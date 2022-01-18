KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City Municipal Court will be "pivoting to virtual operations" until Jan. 26 due to "a rising number of COVID-19 cases."
Here is information from the court:
Please note the following adjustments:
- All court cases will be continued for at least 30 days. To look up your new court date go to www.kcmo.gov/court and click Look Up My Ticket.
- Arrangements for those in custody will be held via video from the detention facilities.
- Those wanting to join In-Person Walk-in Docket should plan for next Wednesday, Jan. 26.
- The Virtual Walk-in Dockets on Friday, Jan. 21, and Monday, Jan. 24, will proceed as scheduled. Go to www.kcmo.gov/court and click Walk-In Docket.
- Municipal Court questions and address updates should be sent to court@kcmo.org
Court Payments and Bonds
- Municipal Court payments can be made online at www.kcmo.gov/court or by mail at P.O. Box 219381, Kansas City, MO 64121-9381 or at the drop box just before security with a check or money order.
- Request payment plans by emailing mcpayment@kcmo.org.
- Bonds can be posted 24/7 at these three Kansas City Police Department Patrol Stations: Metro Patrol, East Patrol and Shoal Creek Patrol KCPD patrol station.
Other Court Matters
- Probationers can contact their probation officers directly or by email at probation@kcmo.org or call 816-513-2700 for alternatives to in-person reporting.
- Victims and City witnesses should contact the City Prosecutor’s Office for information by email at witness@kcmo.org. Anyone with an appointment with the prosecutor may call 816-513-6750 to confirm its time/location.
Court personnel are working hard to process email filings and information requests remotely. A small number will be allowed inside periodically to check mail and faxes and process the drop box payments. Expect longer than normal response times. Thanks so much for your patience.
