KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - 9ine Ultra Lounge made a flyer, completed with the Mother In Charge Logo to advertise for the fundraiser on social media.
A message accompanying the flyer stated this would be held on the night of the "rebirth" of the nightclub.
"We wasn't doing a rebirth of a club that caused so much friction in our community," Temple said.
The shooting that took place at a party celebrating the Chiefs AFC Championship win left 15 people injured, 25-year-old Raeven Parks dead, along with the shooter.
Temple worries the club will bring more violence if it opens.
"We don't want you to have a party to bring more people in if a club is not safe. We don't want to have other lives taken, or something bad happen on the strength of their funding," Temple said.
Right now, the club is under investigation by Regulatory Industries. According to the agency's Manager, Jim Ready, the club is allowed to be open, though the investigation could lead to the nightclubs liquor license being revoked.
"Ultimately as a business owner, you're responsible for things that happen inside your business, but things that stem from your business," Temple said.
For Temple, whose son was killed in 2011, she says she feels the nightclub was making a spectacle of the organizations pain.
"You need some prominent organization that's doing something in this community to make you look good. Don't use KC Mother's in Charge please. Because I stand up and fight for everything I believe in," Temple said.
Mother's In Charge has since told the nightclub they no longer want to be affiliated with the event, and has asked to have their logo taken off.
According to "Corey's Network,” another local agency geared towards helping families of homicide victims, they were also asked by the night club to be part of the event.
