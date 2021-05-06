KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Monarchs will host up to 8,000 fans at their first home game on May 18. That's the full capacity for Legends Field.
The team announced the decision Thursday morning, a week after Wyandotte County eliminated social distancing restrictions and outdoor mask requirements.
Thursday was also the team's first day of practice.
Mark Brandmeyer, who bought the team in 2019, said it felt good to see baseball back at Legends after a year without games.
"To be able to bring them back to the market and bring them back to baseball is going to be exciting for Kansas City," Brandmeyer said.
The team updated parts of the stadium this spring, replacing seats, adding a beer garden, creating a club suite and hanging tributes to classic Monarchs players like Buck O'Neil, Jackie Robinson and Satchel Paige.
"This is a way for us to share that heritage of the Negro League and the Monarchs," Brandmeyer said.
Down the street at the team's pop up store and history exhibit, fans browsed through jerseys and hats, excited for the year to come.
"I think it's cool that KC has that origin and I'm proud of that," said Kaleb Cowling, who plans to catch a game this summer.
Brandmeyer said masks would still be required at indoor areas of the stadium, such as bathrooms and club suites. In addition, the club will designate certain seating areas for social distancing so that fans who wish to maintain a buffer can do so.
