UPDATE as of 8:20 a.m.
EVERGY has been making progress on the number of people without power. Current EVERGY outages stand at just over 65,000, as of 8:20 a.m.
ORIGINAL STORY FROM THURSDAY MORNING (DEC. 16):
KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) -- As the sun rose Thursday morning, over 80,000 people in the region were left without power, including more than 26,000 people in and around the Kansas City metro.
As of shortly after 5 a.m. Thursday, here were the counties with the most outages in and around the metro, as reported by EVERGY:
- 8,859 in Jackson County
- 5,375 in Platte County
- 4,806 in Buchanan County, MO (St. Joseph)
- 2,805 in Clay County
- 2,765 in Johnson County, KS
- 2,286 in Wyandotte County (as reported by BPU in Kansas City, KS)
- 1,204 in Leavenworth County
EVERGY released a notice telling people to expect a delay in restoring of power, saying, "We are experiencing a high number of outages related to extreme wind. Restoration times are unavailable at this time due to the extent of the storms."
