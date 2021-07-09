RAYMORE, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Metropolitan Major Case Squad has been called in to assist with a homicide investigation in Raymore.
Officers were called about 8:25 p.m. Thursday to a home in the 300 block of South Lakeshore Drive in regard to a death investigation. Raymore detectives then ruled the death a homicide .
No further details are available at this time.
