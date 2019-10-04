FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Now that the unseasonably warm temperatures are behind us and it's finally feeling like fall, it's that time of year to keep track of the changing leaves. But, not so fast.
The leaves were spectacular last year. There were a whole range of colors from yellow to orange and red.
This year is a different story. There's a chance we might not get the best year.
Wendy Sangster from the Department of Conservation said last year was an A+ and that this year will be a B-. Experts are worried about common fungal diseases that could hamper the chance for some leaves changing.
Last year, it was the sunny days and cooler nights that led to beautiful fall colors. However, there are so many other factors that come into play to see the changing leaves.
Right now, the best colors are farther north and in the mountains. Here at home, we have a long way to go. It looks like Weston is just barely ahead of the game.
Sangster said we should reach our peak by mid- to late-October and it will last through early November.
