KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- If gas prices weren’t high enough already, they’re getting worse, and the bump is bigger in the metro than it is nationwide.
Price tracking company GasBuddy reports the average price in the Kansas City metro on Monday was $3.45 per gallon. That’s an increase of 34 cents per gallon in the past week. Nationwide, the increase is only 7.5 cents.
Anyone on a tight budget knows the price of gasoline has risen.
“Normally I budget a certain amount a week, and it seems that I’ve been having to, like it’s going into the next week’s budget,” said Natasha Crowe, who lives in Grandview.
“For work, I do get an allowance for mileage, but still, it’s not covering the 50 cents per mile that I get,” said Jeff Stucker, who lives in Kansas City, Missouri.
“My pay is the same and the gas is going up. And the food is up too. So, it seems like the pocket is drained. I don't know what to do,” said Salome Icheri, who lives in Kansas City, Kansas.
One reason for the jump is something a lot of people already vaguely understand.
“Because of Russia and Putin” is how KCK resident Lester Campbell described it.
“That’s the primary concern here is that Russia holds a significant portion of oil production in its hands. Should the situation escalate, it’s possible that Russia may use oil as a weapon,” echoed Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis.
Crude oil prices are rising with fear that Russia could retaliate for sanctions by shutting its export spigot. Long-term, De Haan said, the national average will likely rise to or above $4.00 per gallon. On a daily basis, for most states, the price will vary based on the price of crude oil.
“It’s going to vary day by day, headline by headline,” he said.
The exception is in the Midwest and Great Lakes, where regions have their own strong market leaders. That, he said, causes something called “price cycling,” which means occasional big jumps not tied solely to the cost of crude oil. He explained the market leader makes small price drops daily to be competitive. That goes on until the price gets so low that they’re losing money, at which point you see a big jump to compensate before the cycle down begins again.
“These states exhibit price cycling. It makes predicting price movements a little bit easier. The rest of the country is likely to see smaller, incremental price increases over the next one to two weeks,” said De Haan.
The second sentence is the good news. It makes at least part of the fluctuation easier to predict. He says the jump happens every 10-12 days. GasBuddy, which has an app and website, has an option to push out alerts about when that’s likely going to happen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.