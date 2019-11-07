KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – On Thursday, two Kansas City men have been sentenced in federal court for their roles in a series of armed robberies in 2017 and 2018.
Clyde H. Jackson Jr., 30, was sentenced 27 years in federal prison without parole. Thomas E. Davis, 43, was sentenced to 26 years in federal prison without parole.
Jackson pleaded guilty on July 9 of this year to seven counts of robbery, one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Davis pleaded guilty on July 1 of this year to five counts of robbery and to possessing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.
Additionally, co-defendants Brion L. McDonald, 30, and Bianca C. Seaton, 26, have also pleaded guilty and await sentencing. They are both also from KC.
The defendants are part of a group of individuals who committed armed robberies in the Kansas City metro from October 2017 through March 2018.
According to court documents, Jackson and Davis brandished knives and firearms during the robberies.
During one of them, Davis cocked a firearm, pointed it at the neck of one of the victims, and said, “Hurry up and give us the money, or I’ll kill this [expletive] white lady.” During another robbery, Davis discharged a firearm because the clerk was not moving fast enough.
Jackson cocked a gun during one robbery, walked toward a customer, grabbed the customer, placed the gun to the back of the customer’s head, and pulled the customer around the counters to the checkout counter. During another robbery, Jackson pointed a gun at a victim and ordered the victim to retrieve the money faster, stating, “Come on, do you want to die?”
During each of the three knife-related robberies in which Jackson participated, he put a knife to the victim’s neck and made various demands related to obtaining money. According to court documents, Jackson has previously been associated with the 5-1 gang, a subset of the Crips. Hr has a tattoo of a “51” inscribed on his right arm.
Jackson and Davis admitted they were involved in the armed robberies at:
- Family Dollar at 5242 Blue Ridge Blvd. in KC on Jan. 12, 2018.
- Dollar General at 8716 Blue Ridge Blvd. in KC on Jan. 20, 2018.
- Family Dollar at 9120 E. 35th Street South in Independence on Jan. 22, 2018.
- Family Dollar at 3017 Prospect Ave. in KC on Jan. 26, 2018 (Davis discharged a firearm during this robbery).
Davis was also involved in the armed robbery of the Dollar General at 9101 E. 63rd St. in Raytown on Oct. 25, 2017. He brandished a knife during that robbery.
Jackson, McDonald, and Seaton each admitted to being involved in the armed robbery of the Pizza Hut at 7624 Wornall Road in KC on March 19, 2018.
Jackson admitted he also was involved in an attempted robbery of the same Pizza Hut on March 20, 2018, and of the Dollar General at 5008 N.E. Parvin Road in KC on March 20, 2018.
Jackson admitted that he was in possession of a Glock .45-caliber pistol and various rounds of ammunition on March 23, 2018. Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to be in possession of any firearm or ammunition. Jackson has prior felony convictions for larceny and robbery.
