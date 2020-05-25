KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Fallout continues after a video showing massive parties at the Lake of the Ozarks spread online during the Memorial Day Weekend.

Officials in St. Louis County, Mo., on Monday evening are telling anyone who was down in the Ozarks for the weekend to self-quarantine for two weeks.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas told KCTV5 Monday that he has no plans to issue a quarantine order for those who traveled to the Ozarks during the weekend.

He said the city simply cannot enforce the order.

As of 6 p.m. on Monday, the Kansas City Health Department had not issued an order similar to the one in St. Louis County.

Kansas City Director of Health Rex Archer tweeted Monday night that "anyone who didn’t practice CDC, DHSS, and KCMO Health Department social distancing guidance should self quarantine for 14 days if they have any compassion for others."

A spokesperson from Johnson County told KCTV5 News that they’ll be “discussing” the possibility of issuing an order on Tuesday, but had made no decision on the matter as of Monday.

Calls or emails were not returned from other metro health departments.

The now famous holiday weekend video is being called Party COVE-ID 19, a play on the words “party cove.”

“We pull in there walk through a crowd and go inside and it was absolutely packed and went down on a deck and shot this video,” said Scott Passmore, who attended the party.”